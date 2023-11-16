At the Air Cargo South East Asia and Transport Logistic South East Asia exhibition and conference held in Singapore Konrad Adenauer Foundation hosted a panel discussion on the topic "Pandemics, Wars and Shifting Supply Chains: Global Crises and Their Media Coverage". The panel featured STAT Media Group editor Reji John as one of the speakers. The panel, moderated by Glenn van Zutphen, Founder & CEO, Van Media Group​, had other speakers including Tobias Rentschler, Director Commercial Planning Asia Pacific, DB Schenker; Chuin Wei Yap, Director, Trade Research, Hinrich Foundation; and Zita Tallat-Kelpšaitė, Publisher, Editor-in-Chief, JŪRA MEER SEA, International Magazine of Business & Science.