At the IATA World Cargo Symposium, held in Hong Kong, Michael Steen, CEO, Atlas Air Worldwide, speaks to Reji John, Editor, STAT Media Group, on diversification of its fleet and customer base to be more resilient. Steen said that 90% of its business comes from long term contracts. Going forward, because of the increasing volume of cargo coming from ecommerce channels, there will be more demand for freighters. According to him, there is a challenge in the supply side of air freight as about 120 wide-body freighters from a global fleet size of 650 will retire soon as they are more than 30 years old.