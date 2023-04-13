cargo.one pro is a new and a very innovative solution to support forwarders grow with agent-to-agent bookings and global non-payment protection. The digital tool allows its users gain instant digital access to agents’ rates worldwide and can book in real-time, without the need for emails. It promises to offer efficiency, convenience and confidence to forwarders booking online. Moritz Claussen, Founder & Co-CEO of cargo.one and Edward Handscombe, VP Forwarder, cargo.one, join Reji John, Editor, STAT Media Group, to discuss the reasons for the launch of such a tool and how beneficial it is going to be for freight forwarders.