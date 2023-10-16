In this episode of Cargo Masterminds, Pete Chareonwongsak, chief executive officer of Teleport, joins Reji John, Editor of STAT Media Group and host of Cargo Masterminds, presented by cargo.one. Pete talks about how he and his team at Teleport is on a task to transform the logistics business of Air Asia and eventually change the mindset of the air cargo industry to make everyone better off by greater utilisation of their assets through sharing of network. Pete expects to have 40% of growth in the next 24 months driven by third party airlines.

From 2012 to 2016, Pete was AirAsia's Group Head of Business Development. During that time, he worked to set up airlines in India and Japan as well as joint ventures in Training, Ground Handling and Leasing. He also handled mergers & acquisitions for the Group covering Indonesia, Japan, South Korea and India. In 2018, at the age of 29, Pete became CEO of AirAsia’s cargo and logistics arm, Teleport. Pete is also a board member of Teleport, Freightchain Technologies, AirAsia India and EasyParcel.