From mapping the efficacy of the Covid-19 vaccine supply chain titled ‘Project Sunrise’ and the IATA CEIV Pharma Certification Program, to its recent partnerships with Humanitarian Logistics Association (HLA) to work on furthering humanitarian aid delivery and undertaking sensitisation and preparation to address the challenges of the cell and gene therapy logistics, Pharma.Aero has done it all!

Frank Van Gelder, Secretary General, Pharma.Aero spoke with Lakshmi Ajay of STAT Media Group at the recent Air Cargo Africa 2023, in Johannesburg, South Africa about how the pandemic has accelerated digitalisation and sustainability in pharma supply chains rapidly.



Van Gelder also spoke about the importance of data safety, sustainable cooling, and packaging solutions and why Pharma.Aero will embed sustainability in every project going forward.

