Just a month ahead of completing one year of freighter operations by WestJet, Reji John, Editor, STAT Media Group, interviews Kirsten de Bruijn, Executive Vice President Cargo, WestJet, on the sidelines of IATA World Cargo Symposium in Hong Kong. de Bruijn talks about putting together the right team and building partnerships. "“You want to do it all alone. But every partner has different strengths. It is impossible to be the best at everything. Finding the right partners that are better at you in their domain or can add or supplement something to expand your reach and both be successful is something that we are continuously doing."