In this episode of Cargo Masterminds, presented by cargo.one, Peter Penseel, President of Delta Cargo, speaks with Reji John, Editor of STAT Media Group and host of Cargo Masterminds, about returning to lead the cargo business of one of the world's largest airlines.

His analysis of the current air cargo market conditions and his expectations for how the market

will respond in 2025.

E-commerce and the biggest opportunity for air cargo and for Delta Cargo.

How competitive is DeliverDirect for US ecommerce shippers.