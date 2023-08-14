Professor Yossi Sheffi is well known. Besides being the Director of the MIT Center for Transportation & Logistics and Director and Founder of the Master of Engineering in Logistics Programme, he is a faculty member of the MIT Civil and Environmental Engineering Department, as well as the Institute for Data, Systems, and Society. He is a global expert in systems optimization, risk analysis and supply chain management.

He is a teacher, a prolific writer and an influencer. He has consulted with numerous governments and leading manufacturing, retail and transportation enterprises all over the world. He has also founded or co-founded five successful companies. Since the pandemic, Professor Sheffi has written four books.

His latest book, published earlier this year, is called The Magic Conveyor Belt: Supply Chains, AI, & the Future of Work. In this episode of Cargo Masterminds, presented by cargo.one, STAT Media Group editor Reji John interviews Prof Sheffi and asks him about the current changes and new trends in global supply chains in the wake of the pandemic and on account of rapid automation caused by artificial intelligence and robotics.