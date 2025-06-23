In 2025, Cargolux celebrates 55 years of uninterrupted operations as Europe’s largest all-cargo carrier, operating a modern fleet of purpose-built Boeing 747-400 and 747-8 freighters. Earlier this month, at the transport logistic and air cargo Europe exhibitions and conference in Munich, Cargolux CEO Richard Forson spoke with Reji John, Editor of STAT Media Group, about the current global economic landscape, which he described as highly volatile. Forson discussed the major challenges facing a large all-cargo carrier and the rapidly evolving dynamics of the cross-border e-commerce industry.