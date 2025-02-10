In this episode of cargo masterminds Reji John, editor of STAT Media Group and the host of Cargo Masterminds interview series, talks to Thomas Kempf, Flexport’s Senior Director for Global Air Freight Development.

Presented by cargo.one, in this episode of Cargo Masterminds, the discussion is around the most consequential topics of global trade and how logistics companies are evolving themselves to meet the demands of shippers from around the world. Kempf talks about the complexities of trade flows and how they are regulated to ensure save movement of cargo around the world across different modes of transport.