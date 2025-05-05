Reji John, Editor at STAT Media Group, interviews Tom Owen, Director of Cathay Cargo, at the IATA World Cargo Symposium in Dubai last month. Owen reflects on the progress of IATA ONE Record and how Cathay Cargo is prepared for its rollout in 2026. He picks key highlights from the cargo carrier's performance in 2024 and discusses how it continues to support Hong Kong International Airport as the world's busiest cargo hub. He also shares his thoughts on tariffs, the suspension of de minimis, and their impact on air cargo.