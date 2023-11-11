Rotate helps cargo airlines turn data into action and improve day-to-day commercial decision-making. The one-year-old startup combines modern tech with cargo expertise and a strategy consulting approach. Ryan Keyrouse, Managing Director and one of the founding member of Rotate talks to Reji John, Editor, STAT Media Group, on the sidelines of Air Cargo South East Asia, about the growth of the company since its foundation just a year ago. Keyrouse elaborates one of their products and how they are working with Cathay Cargo and Etihad Cargo in improving their commercial decision making - all based on data.