Founded in 2017, "cargo.one" says Moritz Claussen, its Founder & Co-CEO, "has evolved a lot." With more than 50 airline customers in the last 7 years now it is easy to say "digital distribution is the way forward" and there is no doubt about it. Claussen speaks to Reji John, Editor, STAT Media Group at the recent IATA World Cargo Symposium in Hong Kong, about changing demands of airline and forwarding customers in selling and buying capacity.