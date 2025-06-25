At the air cargo Europe and transport logistic exhibitions in Munich, Germany, Reji John, Editor of STAT Media Group, interviewed Wilson Kwong, CEO of Hactl, about recent developments at one of the world’s leading cargo terminal operators. In the conversation, Kwong spoke in detail about Phase 2 of the implementation of the Intelligent Cargo Thermal Detection System at Super Terminal 1. He also discussed the evolving trends in cross-border e-commerce cargo transiting through Hong Kong, driven by US-China trade tariffs and changes to de minimis regulations.