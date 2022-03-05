The International Air Cargo Association (TIACA) announced that six new members have been elected by the trustees to serve on the Board of Directors expanding the industry expertise of the Board. The new Board members bring a wealth of experience from the airport, airline, and handling sectors. New Board members include Kai Domscheit, CHI Handling; Dan Sheehan, UPS; Tushar Jani, Cargo Service Center India; Kamesh Peri, Celebi Ground Handling; Roos Bakker, Schiphol Airport and Massimo Roccasecca, Verona-Brescia Airport

• Kai Domscheit is the Chief Executive Officer of CHI Deutschland Cargo Handling – CHI Deutschland Cargo Handling offers forwarding and airline handling; trucking and air cargo security in the largest airfreight hub in Europe, Cargo City South, Frankfurt.



• Dan Sheehan is the Director of Industry of UPS – UPS' comprehensive hub-and-spoke network provides you with access to key transportation centers across the U.S. and beyond.



• Tushar Jani is the Chairman of Cargo Service Center India – Cargo Service Center India is an end-to-end cargo handling group that handles both general, sensitive, as well as perishable cargo.



• Kamesh Peri, is Chief Executive Officer, Delhi Airport - Celebi Ground Handling is a ground handler offering Ramp, Passenger, Cargo Handling, Warehouse Management, Bridge Operations, Trucking, General Aviation, Airport Lounge Management, and Premium Services.



• Roos Bakker, Director of Business Development for Airline Route and Network Development, Schiphol Airport – Schiphol Airport is renowned for its collaborative model. Schiphol Cargo successfully brings together our logistics community, Dutch Customs, and academia.



• Massimo Roccasecca, is the Group Cargo Director for the SAVE Group. The SAVE Group is the managing company for Venice, Verona, Brescia, and Treviso Airports.



"With the appointment of the six latest Members, we have continued our commitment to expand the Board of Directors across the industry sectors to ensure every sector's view is well represented within the group. We look forward to the perspective and experience that each of these Board members will bring to the table," stated Steven Polmans, TIACA Chair.

