Kenya has appointed Lebanon-headquartered Dar Al-Handasah Consultants as the engineer-consultant for the modernisation of Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), marking another milestone in the country's KSh154.2 billion (approximately $1.2 billion) airport expansion programme.

The contract, announced by Davis Chirchir, Cabinet Secretary for the Ministry of Roads and Transport, Kenya, appoints Dar to undertake design review, project management, contract administration and construction supervision for the JKIA Modernisation Project.

According to Chirchir, the appointment marks the beginning of a critical implementation phase aimed at transforming JKIA into a modern, efficient, safe and sustainable airport that meets international standards. "Their expertise will be instrumental in delivering a modern, efficient, safe, and sustainable airport that meets global standards," Chirchir said in a social media post.

He added that the investment is expected to strengthen Kenya's position as Africa's leading aviation gateway and regional air cargo hub while improving passenger experience, operational efficiency, trade, tourism, connectivity and employment opportunities.

The engineer-consultant appointment follows the signing of the Design and Build Contract for the JKIA Modernisation and Development Project in June 2026. At the time, Principal Secretary for Aviation and Aerospace Development Teresia Mbaika signed the contract on behalf of the Government of Kenya, while Yu Xiaodong, General Manager of China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC), signed on behalf of the contractor.

Valued at KSh154.2 billion, the project includes construction of a new passenger terminal and supporting facilities, modernisation of existing airport infrastructure, upgrades to airside and landside operations, and improvements in overall operational efficiency and service delivery.

The Ministry of Roads and Transport said the procurement process followed completion of the JKIA Master Plan in February 2026 and involved more than 40 companies that participated in a pre-bid conference held in April before technical and financial evaluations were completed.

Capacity expansion

The modernisation programme is based on the JKIA Master Plan finalised in February 2026, which projects significant long-term growth in both passenger and cargo traffic.

Using 2024 as the baseline year, the plan targets an increase in annual air cargo throughput from approximately 390,000 tonnes to 860,000 tonnes by 2045. Around 71% of cargo handled at JKIA currently moves on dedicated freighter aircraft, with the remainder transported in the belly holds of passenger flights.

Ahead of the tender award, the Kenya Airports Authority (KAA), together with the Ministry of Roads and Transport and the Department for Aviation and Aerospace Development, organised a pre-bid conference to familiarise prospective bidders with the project's scope, site conditions and development requirements.

Speaking during the pre-bidding session, Principal Secretary Teresia Mbaika highlighted aviation's importance to the Kenyan economy, stating that the sector contributes more than KSh1.2 trillion annually, supports approximately 1.2 million jobs, and facilitates over KSh4 trillion worth of tourism and trade activity. She also said expanding JKIA's infrastructure is critical to accommodating future traffic growth while supporting Kenya's horticulture, manufacturing and tourism industries, all of which rely heavily on international air connectivity. Further, the government has said the modernisation project forms part of its long-term strategy to strengthen Kenya's competitiveness as a regional aviation, logistics and air cargo hub.