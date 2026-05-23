CIM has signed a major contract for the modernisation of Line 5, the railway line connecting Nairobi Central Station to Embasaki Village, as part of efforts to improve rail transport in the Nairobi metropolitan area. The agreement was signed on May 10 in the presence of French President Emmanuel Macron, Kenyan President William Ruto and representatives of Kenya Railways Corporation.

The project will be carried out by a consortium comprising UNIFER through UIF France, CIM, a subsidiary of John Cockerill, its local division UNICIM, Egis and Infra AFE. The consortium brings together expertise in railway engineering, systems, construction and integration.

The project forms part of the strategic partnership between France and Kenya to develop sustainable, efficient and safe transport infrastructure.

The modernisation of Line 5 is expected to improve the capacity, safety and reliability of rail transport in the Nairobi metropolitan area. The renovation work will include the renewal of 13 km of railway track, the construction of 4 km of new railway track and the installation of 23 turnouts.

The project also includes the construction of two pedestrian footbridges, the full reconstruction and elevation of a railway bridge, 9 km of protective masonry fencing and the upgrading of nine level crossings.

Railway equipment for the project will be manufactured in France. The consortium said it will rely on a strong local presence to support effective and sustainable implementation while contributing to the development of local skills.

Through the project, France and Kenya are reaffirming their shared commitment to sustainable urban mobility by offering a reliable and efficient alternative to road transport, while incorporating safety, environmental performance and technological innovation.