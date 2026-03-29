Kenya has dispatched its first export consignment to China under a zero-tariff arrangement, marking a new phase in bilateral trade between the two countries.

The inaugural shipment was flagged off at the Nairobi Terminus by Deputy President Kithure Kindiki together with China’s Vice President Han Zheng during an official ceremony attended by senior government officials.





The cargo was transported using the Madaraka Express Freight Service and included avocado oil, frozen avocados, coffee and pet pallets, highlighting Kenya’s expanding agricultural export portfolio and efforts to promote value-added products. The Madaraka Express Freight Service, operated by Kenya Railways, offers daily containerised and bulk cargo transport between the Port of Mombasa, Nairobi and Naivasha, strengthening logistics along the Northern Corridor.

The shipment represents the first consignment under the preferential trade framework that allows selected African goods to enter the Chinese market without tariffs. The initiative forms part of the Early Harvest Agreement, which aims to improve market access for African exporters while strengthening economic cooperation between China and partner countries.

Officials said the zero-tariff arrangement is expected to create new opportunities for Kenyan exporters by lowering trade barriers and expanding access to one of the world’s largest consumer markets.





The flag-off ceremony was attended by Davis Chirchir, Cabinet Secretary for Roads and Transport; Lee Kinyanjui, Cabinet Secretary for Investments, Trade and Industry; Regina Ombam, Principal Secretary for the State Department for Trade; Mohamed Daghar, Principal Secretary for the State Department for Transport; and Kenya Railways Managing Director Philip J. Mainga, among other government representatives.

Speaking during the event, the leaders emphasised the importance of strengthening trade and investment ties between Kenya and China, noting that the new arrangement could help increase export volumes while supporting economic growth and industrial development.

The ceremony formed part of Vice President Han Zheng’s official visit to Kenya, which is aimed at deepening bilateral relations and exploring further cooperation in areas including trade, infrastructure and investment.

The initiative also reflects broader engagement under the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) framework, which seeks to promote economic partnership and development across the continent.

For Kenya, the launch of the zero-tariff export programme is expected to enhance its global trade competitiveness while improving logistics connectivity through rail-based cargo transport linking production zones with international markets.