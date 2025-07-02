In a one-on-one interview recorded at the air cargo Europe and transport logistic event in Munich this June, Burkhard Eling, CEO of DACHSER, discusses the company’s impressive financial performance in 2024 and the strong growth of its contract logistics business. Speaking with Reji John of STAT Media Group, he also addresses the uncertainty surrounding global trade and shares his insights on the future of freight in the face of a rapidly evolving technology sector driven by artificial intelligence.