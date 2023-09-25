In this episode of Cargo Masterminds, presented by Cargo.one, Reji John, Editor, STAT Media Group and the host of the show, interviews Greg Schwendinger, President, American Airlines Cargo.

Schwendinger reflects on the completion of his first year in the current role; current industry and market trends and their impact on American Airlines’ cargo operations; investments into cargo products and infrastructure; digital transformation of cargo operations through iCargo solutions by IBS Software to make cargo booking and delivery experience more enhanced and efficient; investments into sustainability projects and acceleration of efforts to achieve NetZero by 2050.