Given the current global trade landscape—marked by tariffs and uncertainties—Rotate’s Co-founder and CEO, Ryan Keyrouse, spoke with Reji John, Editor of STAT Media Group, about the vital role of data. He discussed how data can be mined, analyzed, and leveraged to make better commercial decisions for air cargo movement. In an interview recorded last month at the IATA World Cargo Symposium in Dubai, Keyrouse highlighted key trends based on global air cargo capacity and trade data.