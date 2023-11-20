Cathay is one of the very few major airlines in the world that was hit by the pandemic the longest and the deepest. But the Hong-Kong headquartered carrier has labored so mightily to recover from it. In this episode of Cargo Masterminds, presented by cargo.one, Reji John, Editor of STAT Media Group, invites Tom Owen, Director, Cathay Cargo, to talk about Cathay Cargo’s fight to emerge from the long shadow of Covid and what the last quarter of 2023 and the year ahead (2024) looks like.

Tom Owen has been with Cathay since 1995 and in September 2020, right in the midst of the pandemic, he was appointed as the director of Cathay Cargo. He leads all aspects of Cathay Pacific Group’s Cargo strategy and performance, including the Cathay Pacific Cargo dedicated freighter and passenger belly fleet operations, Air Hong Kong, Global Logistics Systems and Cathay Pacific Services Limited, Cathay’s dedicated Cargo Terminal Operator.