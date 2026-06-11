Egypt has launched commercial trial operations at the Noatum Ports–Safaga Terminal, a major new multipurpose facility at Safaga Port on the Red Sea developed by AD Ports Group, marking a significant milestone in the country's efforts to strengthen its position as a regional transport, logistics and transit trade hub.

The launch took place on June 9 and included the arrival of the first two vessels at the terminal: the UGR Al Samha from Singapore carrying 5,000 vehicles and the Sven Prosper from King Abdullah Port carrying 2,642 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs).

The facility is being developed under a 30-year concession agreement signed in 2023 between AD Ports Group and Egypt's Red Sea Ports Authority (RSPA). It is operated by Noatum Ports, the international ports arm of AD Ports Group, and is scheduled to begin full commercial operations later this year.

Egypt's Minister of Transport, Lieutenant General Engineer Kamel El-Wazir, and Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Managing Director and Group CEO of AD Ports Group, conducted a site inspection of the terminal alongside senior officials. The delegation reviewed operational systems, cargo handling processes and readiness measures designed to ensure compliance with international operating standards.

El-Wazir said the project forms an important component of Egypt's strategy to expand port infrastructure and attract international shipping lines. He described the terminal as a key gateway for the development of Upper Egypt, supporting mining activities linked to the Golden Triangle Economic Zone while facilitating imports, exports and industrial development across northern, central and southern Upper Egypt.

The minister noted that the project forms part of the Safaga–Qena–Abu Tartour logistics corridor, one of eight international logistics corridors currently being developed by Egypt under a national programme aimed at transforming the country into a regional logistics centre.

He added that the terminal will also strengthen Egypt's role in the proposed Southern Arab Trade Corridor linking Gulf countries with Europe through Egyptian ports, including Safaga, NEOM and Jeddah. The facility is also expected to enhance trade connectivity with East Africa through a dedicated international logistics zone supporting containerised and non-containerised cargo flows.

According to the Ministry of Transport, the terminal covers approximately 776,000 square metres and features a 1,100-metre quay with a draft of 17 metres. The facility has an initial annual handling capacity of around 450,000 TEUs, which can be expanded to as much as 2 million TEUs at full capacity. The terminal can also handle 5 million tonnes of general and dry bulk cargo annually, expandable to 7 million tonnes, alongside 1 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo and 50,000 vehicles per year.

AD Ports Group stated that the Noatum Ports–Safaga Terminal spans approximately 810,000 square metres and will become the first internationally operated port terminal serving the Upper Egypt region, enhancing connectivity between Egypt, the Middle East, Africa and global shipping networks. The facility is equipped with three ship-to-shore (STS) cranes and six hybrid rubber-tyred gantry (RTG) yard cranes incorporating smart operating systems designed to improve efficiency and reduce cargo handling times. In April 2026, Noatum Ports confirmed the delivery of the cranes as part of preparations for the terminal's operational launch.

Al Shamisi said Egypt remains one of AD Ports Group's most important international markets and serves as a major gateway within the group's global network spanning Asia, the Middle East, Africa and South America. "Egypt is one of the Group’s most important international markets, and serves as a major trade gateway along the Group’s global network, spanning Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and South America," said Al Shamisi. "With strategic access to the Red Sea, Noatum Ports – Safaga Terminal reinforces our position as an enabler of trade across key waterways."

The Safaga project forms part of AD Ports Group's broader expansion strategy in Egypt. In November 2025, the group invested EGP 13.2 billion ($279 million) to acquire a 19.3% stake in Alexandria Container & Cargo Handling Company (ALCN), one of Egypt's largest container terminal operators, and subsequently moved to acquire a majority stake.

Beyond container operations, AD Ports Group recently launched cruise services at terminals in Sharm El Sheikh, Hurghada and Safaga and is facilitating ferry services connecting Safaga and NEOM to support passenger movements between Egypt and Saudi Arabia. The company is also developing the 20-square-kilometre KEZAD East Port Said Industrial and Logistics Park near the Mediterranean entrance of the Suez Canal.

The launch of trial operations at Safaga represents the latest step in Egypt's broader port modernisation programme, which seeks to expand maritime capacity, attract international investment and strengthen the country's role in regional and global trade flows.